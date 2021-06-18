Adamari López and Toni Costa could reconcile and marry in Spain: Rumors soar



Toni Costa and Adamari López.

Photo: John Parra. / .

Toni Costa gave face to Javier Ceriani, not only agreed to give statements to the microphones of Gossip Live and Gossip No Like, but also hinted that the reconciliation between Adamari López and him is a very real possibility. After this conversation, both Ceriani and Elisa Beristain and a large part of their audience were left with the impression that there is a possibility that he and the Puerto Rican will not only reconcile in Spain, but that they may even marry in the home country of the famous Spanish choreographer.

This interview has allowed rumors to spread and many are now even more aware of everything that both Adamari and Toni himself can publish.

It should be noted that Javier Ceriani asked him everything. From whether or not he is homosexual, to the possibility that Toni is or sees himself as a kept of his daughter’s mother. Costa, looking him in the face and without losing his papers, absolutely denied all the rumors or gossip that have spread around his private life.

The Argentine made him see that if there is as much interest in him as Adamari it is because they themselves have made their private life something public, since through social networks they have shared everything, they have even opened the doors of their house and so on. They have also exposed his daughter Alaïa. Toni, without denying the observations of her interviewer, stressed that in effect they have or have had a public life, but even so, all they ask is respect.

He vehemently expressed that neither Ceriani nor anyone else who talks about his love life relating him to other men has proof of these assertions, because they are completely false.

In the end, as a gentleman he held Ceriani’s hand when saying goodbye and at no time did he lose his papers, even when he was subjected to the most daring questions, which, as the Argentine pointed out, are some or all of those that many of his detractors and even fans were waiting to hear with their due responses.

