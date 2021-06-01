Adamari López and the future of her daughter, Alaïa, after their separation

Adamari López confirmed this morning his decision to separate from Toni Costa, news that, despite sounding like rumors for weeks, took his followers by surprise. The Hoy Día presenter took a few minutes to air on the morning of Telemundo to tell what happens in her personal life and, through tears, she focused on what was most valuable to her and Toni: her six-year-old daughter, Alaïa.

© @ habiaunavezunafoto_ @adamarilopezAdamari López confirmed his separation from Toni Costa

“She is a six-year-old girl and she needs the best of both parents,” Ada said in front of the cameras. “We do not know the future, but what I can tell you is that I am a strong woman, I am brave,” she added about the situation in the family.

“What I do I know has an effect on my princess Alaïa. She knows that she has two parents who love her and that they will always love her and that they will love her and we will be and will be there for her at all times ”, she said about the future of her only daughter, for whom she will make the best decisions . “We are focused on that and that is what I put my energy into every day of my life,” said the Puerto Rican.

© @ adamarilopez For Adamari and Toni, the most important thing is their daughter Alaïa

Thinking of those women who may be going through a similar situation or who have decided to put their children first, Adamari expressed that she understands them. “I am in his shoes. Mother’s love is unconditional and it will always prevail ”, she said much more calmly.

Goodbye to one of your favorite couples

Adamari López and Toni Costa had been together for more than 10 years, after a crush that emerged on the Mira Quien Baila dance floor. The couple soon became a favorite of the show and welcomed Alaïa, their only daughter in 2015.

© @ adamarilopez The family was one of the public’s favorites

According to her words, it was Adamari who decided to take separate paths from the Spanish dancer, although she did not reveal the reasons that led her to make that decision. “Because of the respect that I have for Alaïa and that relationship of parents that will unite us forever, I prefer that you who are my family today know that it is a decision that I have thought about,” he said about the situation that for many still it’s hard to believe.

