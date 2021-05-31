Adama Traoré trained on the sidelines due to muscular discomfort

05/31/2021 at 9:26 PM CEST

EFE

Adama Traoré, footballer of the Spanish team, did this Monday and will do during “this week” a “individualized prevention work to recover from your muscular discomfort” suffered “after the last game played with his club”, Wolwerhampton, on May 23, against Manchester United, according to the selection through their social networks.

The winger was the only one of the 16 players already under the command of Luis Enrique who he did not exercise with the group. After a few minutes apart on the pitch, he left the pitch to do his scheduled individualized training.

MEDICAL PART

The medical part of the selection does not specify if this alternative work also includes next Friday’s game against Portugal at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, with which, for the moment, it is doubt for that duel. Next Monday, Spain is planning another preparation match against Leganés in Butarque.

Adama Traoré’s last game with Wolwerhampton in which he suffered the aforementioned annoyances dates from last May 23 against Manchester United, when He withdrew 27 minutes into the meeting due to that ailment.