Adama Traoré debuts at the Eurocup

06/23/2021 at 7:56 PM CEST

Spain was liked against Slovakia and cleared the doubts with a win against Slovakia that allowed him to recover sensations before the knockout phase of the Eurocup, before the moment of truth. When the party was decided in favor of the ‘Roja’, Luis Enrique took the opportunity to give some players such as Busquets, Gerard Moreno or Morata a break and give minutes to players with little or no presence in the group stage such as Mikel Oyarzabal, Thiago Alcántara or Adama Traoré.

In fact, the extreme formed in the lower categories of Barça, a club to which he could return this summer – in the last hours the door has been opened upon his return to the Camp Nou through a possible exchange with Wolverhampton in which Trincao would be involved -, has debuted in the Eurocup. Until today, the attacker he had only played five games with the senior Spanish team: two friendlies and three corresponding to the UEFA Nations League, a competition of less prestige than the ‘Euro’.

Adama entered the 76th minute of the match against Spain and He has played as a right back, position that today has occupied Azpilicueta (and not Marcos Llorente) in the starting eleven. He has been participatory and has made two dangerous centers that have not found any auctioneer.