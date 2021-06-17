Adama Traoré, again in the orbit of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United

06/17/2021

The Wolverhampton striker, Adama Traoré, it is one of the main placed to reinforce Leeds United, according to Eurosport maintains. The team led by Marcelo Bielsa would offer up to 40 million pounds (46.6 million euros, approximately) and would become the most expensive transfer in the club’s history. The departure of Nuno Espirito Santo would be a key point in the negotiation with the entity and the player himself.

Spanish, what He is focused on the national team in the Eurocup and has not yet made his debut, it’s a profile that he likes on Elland Road and the two clubs would be negotiating the final figure of the transfer. At 25, the extreme It would also have sparked the interest of other teams in the Premier League, including the Chelsea of ​​Thomas Tuchel, recent European champion. Londoners want to add more competition to the right-handed lane and Adama Traoré would be one of the most desired.

The ex of the Barcelona landed in the Premier League in 2015 after leaving the Barça subsidiary and his physical change has been radical. After passing through Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, he went to Wolverhampton, where he has shown his best level. In the recent season, the winger has played a total of 41 games across all competitions, scoring three goals and handing out three more assists..

Luis Enrique’s call

Adama Traoré has been one of the 24 names that will defend Spain in the Eurocup. International up to five times, the forward is a profile that convinces Luis Enrique a lot, who has not hesitated to summon him for the great summer tournament and in which Spain seeks to regain the European throne. The Wolves player, however, He worked outside the group in the first week of the concentration and has not yet made his debut in the Eurocup.

At the orders of Nuno, the winger has played a total of 131 games, scoring 10 goals and delivering 18 assists with the Wolverhampton jersey. In the Premier League he also scored five goals for Middlesbrough and another for Aston Villa.