“Adama Traoré? A human train in a team of dancers”

When the second half started in La Cartuja in the past Spain-Poland, Luis Enrique decided to shake up the game. The Asturian coach sent several players to warm up, including Adama Traoré. The Wolverhampton winger was in the band for a long time, but was not chosen.

The attacker returned to the bench of the Selection and in ., half of England, The reasons why Luis Enrique did not just kick off Adama Traoré in this European Championship are being questioned.

This means justifies with an exhaustive analysis on its brief opportunities in the Red one the need of an entrance in the green in this Eurocopa. Although his numbers are not the best, they say (three goals and three assists), his versatility, his power and being a different profile could help the Asturian to get closer to his first victory in this tournament.

Ironically, they point out if perhaps this difference is playing a trick on him. “Maybe it is too different? A human express in a team of dancers,” they write.

Although they point out that there is not as much controversy as in England with the non-alignments of Sancho and Grealish by Southgate, in . they draw a ‘logical’ conclusion why Adama has not yet appeared in this European Championship. “Only Luis Enrique knows why he has not released one of the most exciting players in European football who is in this European Championship. The only logical conclusion? There is a shortage of baby oil in Spain “, they say.

The extreme, as is already known, is usually smeared in this substance to be more slippery for rivals.