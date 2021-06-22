Adama talks about Spain and his options to pass in Euro 2021

06/22/2021

On at 06:37 CEST

Jordi Gil – Madrid (Special Envoy)

The Eurocup has become very difficult from the beginning, how do you face this first final against Slovakia?

We are really looking forward to going back to Seville. To show the illusion in the field. I totally trust this team, the coach and this project. We are sure to go round.

You came to the concentration with discomfort, how are you now physically?

I’m good. Due to my characteristics as an explosive player, sometimes I have to be more careful with my muscles. Each player must control the annoyances in a different way. A midfield player who covers longer distances is different. Now I’m fine and wanting to return the ‘feedback’ that the coach has given me.

You have a personal fitness trainer and you take great care of this aspect, do you consider it key?

For me it is important to be in good condition, to grow as a player. I want to continue with my dream and take care of the details.

This practice has spread to many players

It is very important. Each body works differently and you have to know yourself, give your best. By my conditions I think even more. You have to look at every detail, it’s my way of thinking.

“I must control not to get too big”

Sometimes he has even said that it hurt him to be too strong.

When I started exercising and weights, I got really big. When I go overboard, I get big fast and it’s something I have to control. I have to look at my weight and know how far I can go with my muscles. It is part of growing as a footballer.

Because you are basically spark, electricity ..

It’s part of my game since I was little, I like to play like that. I want to be part of my idols, it’s how I play and I try to help the team.

Who are your idols?

Ronaldinho, Ronaldo Nazario, also Messi and Cristiano, but Ronaldinho and Ronaldo are the ones he most admired as a child.

Two players also very strong physically.I do always remember the anecdote that Ronaldinho did a lot of training on the beach, so he got very strong legs. Makes sense. Ronaldo did too.

Well, in Wolverhampton there is little beach …

No beach, no sun, but I enjoy an English culture that I accept and I’m happy

“Barcelona has always been and is my home”

Is the Premier League your best habitat?

I made a decision at the time when I left Barcelona. There is more back and forth in the game than in Spanish football. English football has grown a lot, it can be the best league, the most competitive, I like it, but also Spanish, Italian, French, German, I watch all of them, I like to watch football.

What remains of the Arrow that was formed at FCBarcelona?

I have improved many things, physically, soccer, as I want to continue doing until the end of my career.

Did you already know Ansu Fati de La Masia?

Yes, it was much smaller, but we were already going to school there, yes, we met.

How did you see it when you came to visit them in the friendly against Portugal?

Positive, it is how a serious injury should be dealt with. It is animated. Exchange messages from colleagues, from good colleagues. They remain between us, but basically it is asking how he is. I find him quite upbeat, and I’m glad he’s in the mood to go back to one hundred percent.

Have you ever considered going back to Barcelona?

It has always given me a lot. Barcelona has been my home and it is my home. I have grown up there, I was 8 years in the club. It would be necessary to see what they offer … but the mentality is now to help the national team and the game on Wednesday.

By the way, it is perceived in each game that it connects a lot with the fans.

I am happy and grateful. We all want to return the love of the fans. In my case I am an explosive player, who seeks one-on-one, imbalance … that I can give, along with other things, and the fans are there.

Do you consider that it is the ideal trigger for the national team?

I will play what the coach wants. If you want to revulsive or start the game. I will always be there to give one hundred percent and sweat the shirt for whatever you need.

Has Luis Enrique raised the team spiritually?

Our mentality is that of always going out to win. Nobody steps on the field thinking that we are going to lose.

But a goal is missing …

They are football things. It will come and we are going to score goals. By doing things right, they will surely come.

Does the heat of Seville benefit you against Slovakia?

They are not used to it, we who are Spanish and yes we are, but in the end it will be for both of us. When the ball rolls, let’s both go out and win.

But the more sweat, the less rivals will be able to catch him …

With the oil that I usually use it will be complicated, it is reality (smile)

Finally, what message do you send to the fans?

That we are a great family, all united and on Wednesday we will be happy with the victory. May they have faith and believe. Everything will come.