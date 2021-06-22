Adama. “Surely Spain will pass in the Eurocup”

06/21/2021 at 9:00 PM CEST

Jordi Gil – Madid (special envoy)

Adama Traoré attended SPORT in the concentration of the Spanish team in the City of Soccer of Las Rozas. In a preview of the interview that can be read in this Tuesday’s edition, Adama explains that he has no fear of Wednesday’s vital game against Slovakia so that Spain continues to live in the euro: “I totally trust this team, the coach, this project and for sure we are going to pass“.

Adama has left behind the annoyances that he dragged on his arrival in Las Rozas and commented that “Taking care of yourself is essential and, more in my case, for being an explosive player“Even the footballer commented that” I must be careful not to get too big “and limits his muscular work in the gym.

The forward is triumphing at Wolverhampton in the Premier League and he feels very grateful for his time at Barça. Adama emphasizes that “Barcelona is my home” without closing doors for the future and talks about his friendship with Ansu Fati: “We exchange messages and I see it positive, encouraged“. He also reveals his two football references that he tries to follow. Neither more nor less than Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario.