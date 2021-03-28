Adam Yates, champion of the Volta a Catalunya 2021

Mar 28, 2021 at 2:09 PM CEST

The champion of the Volta a Catalunya 2021 was the British Adam Yates, of the INEOS-Grenadiers. The belgian Thomas De Gendt he crossed the finish line only by proclaiming himself the winner of the seventh and final stage of the Volta.

The final stage of the Volta was once again in Barcelona with a very exciting final along the demanding slopes of Montjuïc. From Gendt, He was the lead rider on this last stage and sprinted on the last lap that took our breath away. This is the fifth victory of the Vuelta and the third in a row for the Belgian rider.

THE LAST STAGE

Stage 7 and last of the Volta a Catalunya goes from Barcelona – Barcelona. It is a 133-kilometer mid-mountain stage. The neutralized exit from the Plaza Espanya led the runners around the Catalan capital, passing through the Creu de l’Ordal coll and then re-entering the city and facing the six climbs to Montjuïc.

In this last stage, the large number of public gathered in Montjuïc stood out despite the health emergency.