Adam Wingard to direct a CGI and animated Thundercats film

New project adaptation of one of the mythical animated series of the childhood of many. The Deadline media reports that the director Adam Wingard, which just premiered “Godzilla vs. Kong ”, will be responsible for directing a Thundercats adaptation film, the famous animated series of the 80s.

The project had previously been developed by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Vertigo’s Roy Lee (they were producers on Wingard’s “Death Note”), with a first script by David Coggeshall. Wingard will start from scratch with Simon Barrett to turn all this into a hybrid of CGI and animation.

The film will use the animated series as a starting point, but then Wingard will take it on an address you’ve been thinking about for many years, as he explains exclusively for the medium. He relates that he wants to make a different science fiction film, which takes us to the aesthetics of the 80s, emphasizing that he does not seek to make it live-action (real action) so as not to fall into what was seen in “Cats”, but something this halfway between CGI and animation.

Thundercats is a dream project for me. When I was in high school, I was obsessed with her. You would think that I was a little older at the time, that my years of obsession with the Thundercats would be when I was six years old. My true obsession with the Thundercats came in high school, the pinnacle where I decided I wanted to be a filmmaker, and I pushed in that direction… I actually spent most of my 10th year in grade, totally messing it up. I didn’t pay attention at school, I made terrible notes. And the reason? I’ve been writing my Thundercats script for my entire 10th grade. And I wrote it by hand. The script ended up being 272 pages long. I still have it. It was one of those things where I would carry my notebooks and talk about it. I didn’t even realize that the kids in my class were making fun of me when they asked me questions about my Thundercats script. One day my friends asked me and I enthusiastically told them all those things about my Thundercats script. And I heard him turn to some of the girls in the class, who were girls that I had a crush on, and he was making fun of me for writing Thundercats! Because it was ridiculous. But that was the first moment that I had the idea that maybe I wouldn’t be able to do the Thundercats movie. I thought, am I crazy for obsessing over this, thinking it’s something you can just do? Turns out, when you’re an Alabama kid with no resources or movie connections, it’s impossible to make a Thundercats movie. But a flash forward, 20 years later and here we are. I’m in a place where ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ has gone well with Warner Bros. They love the movie, as we were finishing it. I heard that there was a thundercats script out there and it turned out that it had been done with some of my producers on Death Note. I asked them, I want to rewrite this script with my friend Simon Barrett. This is a great passion for me. No one on this planet knows or has thought about Thundercats as much as I do. They gave me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to do a new kind of fantastic sci-fi movie that people have never seen before. It has a rich mythology; the characters are fantastic. Colors. I want to make a Thundercats movie that take you to that 80s aesthetic. I don’t want to reinvent its look; I want them to look like Thundercats. Nor do I want to do it in real action. I don’t want them to look like ‘Cats’, I don’t want that kind of thing, without disrespecting that director who I don’t want to throw under the bus more than everyone else has. I want to make a movie that you’ve never seen before. A CGI hybrid movie that has a hyper-realistic look and that, somehow, shop a bridge between cartoons and CGI. That’s the starting point, and Simon Barrett and I are in the script now.

The animated series centers on a group of cat-like alien-humanoids living on the dying planet Dundera. The Thundercats are an elite group tasked with saving the species.

