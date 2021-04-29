Adam Wingard negotiates a repeat on the MonsterVerse after ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘with a fifth film

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘played him a lot in theaters. The fourth installment of the MonsterVerse came to rescue a little from the bad times that theaters are experiencing with its mega-premiere. On March 26, it hit theaters in our country, and on March 31 it did so in the United States, following Warner Bros. ‘strategy for 2021 to release the tapes simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max. But that did not prevent its success at the box office, reaching more than 400 million dollars in world grossing and becoming the best premiere of the pandemic era.. For this reason, Warner and Legendary will not have hesitated to contact their director to repeat success.

From The Hollywood Reporter the news has come that Adam Wingard would be in talks to make a fifth installment for the franchise. If confirmed, the director would be the first of all to repeat within the MonsterVerse after the universe started in 2014, after the agreement reached with the Toho studios in Japan. Thanks to him, ‘Godzilla’ was born that year, revitalizing the films dedicated to the radioactive beast sweeping cities from a new perspective.

King Kong took over from Godzilla in 2017 with ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and then came ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ in 2019. With ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘seemed that the franchise would reach its final peak, but it is seen that he still has to give more of himself. In addition, if it materialized, Wingard would face the challenge of breaking ‘Kong’s record. La isla calavera ‘, which at the moment is the highest grossing film of the franchise with a worldwide gross of 566 million dollars.

Other Wingard Projects

No more details about this possible project have been revealed yet. At the moment, the only certainty is that Wingard is focused on his upcoming jobs, which are very ambitious as well. He has already been confirmed to direct the long-awaited sequel, 24 years later, to the hit action film ‘Face to Face’ to be produced by Paramount.. He is also preparing a new collaboration with Warner Bros. for the live action adaptation of the legendary 80’s animated series ‘ThunderCats’.