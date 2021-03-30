Adam Wingard, director of ‘Godzilla Vs Kong’ will take charge of ‘ThunderCats’

After taking over the battle between giant monsters’ Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, goes Deadline report that filmmaker Adam Wingard will immerse himself in a CGI animated story based on the 1983 animated series that mixed American and Japanese cartoon styles. ‘ThunderCats’ (in Spain ‘Los Felinos Cosmicos’).

The series had a fairly simple and predictable structure and featured long battles between good (the ThunderCats, humanoids with different feline appearances and abilities) and evil (the Mutants), setting them in a mix of high-tech and melee set. on the Third Planet, a futuristic vision of planet Earth of which both races were aliens.

According to Wingard’s own statement: “I want to make a movie that takes you back to the aesthetics of the 80s. I don’t want to reinvent their appearance; I want them to look like ThunderCats. I don’t want to do it live either. I don’t want to look like Cats, I don’t want that kind of problem. I want a movie you’ve never seen before. A CGI hybrid movie that has a hyper-realistic look and somehow bridges the gap between cartoons and CGI. That’s the starting point, and Simon Barrett and I’m working on the script now. “

The ‘ThunderCats’ movie will probably have to wait a while before starting production, as Wingard has the sequel to ‘Face to Face’ pending.