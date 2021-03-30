Adam Wingard, director of Godzilla vs. Kong, will be in charge of the Thundercats movie – Tomatazos

Adam Wingard is enjoying the glory right now thanks to the astonishing success of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% at the global box office. The MonsterVerse’s new movie grossed nearly $ 122 million during its opening weekend, outperforming other movies that sought solid box office in the midst of the pandemic and becoming the most lucrative since the crisis began. But the job for Wingard is far from over. According to a new report from Deadline, the director has been hired to be in charge of the Los Angeles film. Thundercats, legendary characters from the eighties.

We have all heard of Thundercats, the animated series created by Tobin Wolf and released in 1985. With a total of 130 chapters, the cosmic felines amazed generations young and old with their extraterrestrial adventures, always loaded with cutting-edge technology. The program became a cult classic and in more recent years we had some reboots that did not convince the public, this because they did not keep the essence of the original production. But now a CGI animated film is on the way that promises to be the tribute that the characters need. Once again, Hollywood aiming straight for nostalgia.

The Thundercats movie is reportedly being produced by Dan Lin and Roy Lee, who were behind Death Note on Netflix, which Wingard also directed. The director confessed to Deadline that he is a big fan of cosmic cats and that they partly inspired him to start his career as a director:

ThunderCats is a dream project for me. When I was in high school, I was obsessed with it. You would think at the time that I was a little older, that my years of obsession with Thundercats must have been when I was 6 years old. But my true obsession came in high school, the pinnacle of my life in deciding that I wanted to be a filmmaker and then I was pushing in that direction.

Adam stated that he was so obsessed with the cartoon that he even wrote a 272-page script for a movie and was mocked by his schoolmates saying it was silly. But things have changed and now Wingard is the one who laughs at them, because he has fulfilled his dream:

This is a great passion for me. No one on this planet knows or has thought about Thundercats as much as I do. They have given me the reins. I saw this as an opportunity to make a new kind of sci-fi fantasy movie that people have never seen before. It has a rich mythology; the characters are fantastic. Colors. I want to make a Thundercats movie that takes you back to that 1980s aesthetic. I don’t want to reinvent its appearance; I want them to look like the Thundercats. Nor am I interested in doing it in live-action.

The information does not include any approximate date for the premiere of the film of the Thundercats, so we will have to wait a little longer for the answer. Meanwhile, Wingard you can rest easy knowing that your latest film is being well bought and enjoyed by viewers around the world; in Mexican theaters it is already available and by March 31 it will be included in the HBO Max catalog. What will be the next installment of the MonsterVerse and who will it have as the protagonist? Warner Bros. and Legendary are far from finished with the story that includes the magnificent beasts of Toho, especially with the events of recent days.

