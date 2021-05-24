Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made history together in the Major League

The oldest duo that is active in the MLB, Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina they made history again in the best baseball in the world.

For many, an older duo has not spent throwing and catching on the same team as that of Yadier Molina and Wainwrighy, however, through the Cubs and Cardinals play, barely became the fifth-oldest pair.

With Sunday’s game where Adam threw 8 scoreless innings, they both reached 285 games together with the St. Louis Cardinals. Adam Wainwright has made 335 starts as a starter in the MLB, 285 of them have been with Yadier Molinabehind the plate.

At 39 years, 266 days old, Adam Wainwright is the oldest Cardinals pitcher since at least 1901 to go more than 8 innings and allow 1 hit or less in a game in the MLB.

Here the report:

