The NBA and the Board of Governors have reached an agreement whereby they will make a decision on whether or not to return to the competition this season between the next 2 and 4 weeks. Thus, it is the term in which Adam Silver It will go out to announce when and how the competition will resume if they decide to do so (as it seems).

NBA and Adam Silver targeting a season decision in 2-to-4 weeks comes after Silver told players Friday it can go into June. Now – for first time since the coronavirus stoppage started on March 11 – a specific timeframe. https://t.co/TArbVNpxCZ – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2020

