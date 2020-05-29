Although several agreements have been reached, a plan to return to action in the NBA at the moment is not expected to be defined | Harry How / .
Commissioner Adam Silver told the various NBA general managers on Thursday that Friday’s meeting with the Board of Governors would not include a formal vote to develop a return-to-game plan and that such talks will last until the end of week.
While many around the league are optimistic about the return of the season, in the commissioner’s opinion, there is no talk of a definitive plan to resume the season. Although the competition format was defined on Thursday, it remains to be seen what decisions will be made regarding the players’ families, athletes who have not yet entered the United States, among other aspects.
A few days ago a Western team manager stated that the commissioner could be one of the most hated people by many of the fans of the sport with the next announcements about the restart of the league and “maybe it has to do with it”, said the source
While there is a date on the horizon and many people collaborating for the NBA to have a champion at the end of 2020, there are still many questions around that Silver will have to answer and in his speech he will annoy players, coaches, general managers and team owners. .