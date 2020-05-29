Although several agreements have been reached, a plan to return to action in the NBA at the moment is not expected to be defined | Harry How / .

On a call with the NBA GM’s this afternoon, Adam Silver confirmed that Friday’s meeting of the Board of Governors would not include a formal vote on a return-to-play plan, sources tell ESPN. Talks on a plan will continue into the weekend. – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 28, 2020