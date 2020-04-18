The NBA continues to decline economically since Adam Silver, the league’s commissioner, was forced to indefinitely suspend the competition on March 12 after the positive was released by coronavirus from Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz player.

In fact, Adam Silver himself has recently come out to talk about the current situation in the NBA, and the statements have not been anything hopeful about the possibility of resuming the current season as soon as the health crisis in the United States and Canada ends:

“There are too many unknowns. What I am clear about is that I am not going to risk the health of the players. The league will not be resumed to reactivate the economy if it puts the players in danger. There are more positives for coronavirus than those that are being officialized “.

Adam Silver says more than the reported seven players have tested positive for coronavirus, but “for privacy reasons we are not reporting any other tests.” – Henry Abbott (@TrueHoop) April 17, 2020

In addition, Silver explained that the income of the North American league is now null: “After more than a month of hiatus, it is what we expected.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed on Friday that players will cut their pay by 25% to minimize the negative impact on the NBA.

The solution to play the playoffs in a single city, such as Las Vegas, is an idea that has been around the head of Adam Silver and that does not look bad: “The players want to end, and by facilitating the arrival of their families to the city where the playoffs would take place, their desire to go out to visit them is eliminated. “

