NBA Commissioner Adam Silver again offered remarks about the future for the 2019-20 regular season competition., which is in its preparation phase for the restart after the stoppage forced by the coronavirus pandemic, and did so wrapped between optimism and the real possibility that there could be another postponement or even a cancellation.

07/01/2020

Despite the increase in cases of coronavirus in the United States and several teams closing their facilities due to the positives of COVID-19, Silver remains « pretty confident » about NBA plan to resume league safely, but he admits that a spread in the basketball community could bring the worst.

Optimistic

During an appearance on the show ‘TIME 100 Talks’ Silver was asked if there is any chance that the NBA will not go to the ‘bubble’ Orlando (Florida), as planned, due to the increase in cases of coronavirus or if everything goes as planned in order to compete on July 30.

« I always like to work without any lightness or improvisation, » replied the commissioner. « One thing we are learning about this virus is everything unpredictable, which forces our organization, including players and their union to analyze the data we receive daily. »

« We are testing every day. We haven’t put a precise number, but if we had to see a lot of cases and see the spread in our community, that, of course, would be a cause to also stop the competition, « Silver admitted.

Realistic

« We will see as we go, » Silver reiterated. « Certainly if the cases are isolated, that’s one thing. Much of the determination will be our understanding of how our community became infected. That will be part of our judgment in terms of whether we should continue. But It is also true that if we had many cases, we will stop. You can’t turn your back on the virus. »

But Silver was convinced that everything the scheme they have set up at Walt Disney World Resort is safer than the outside world, since they will have the tests to control people who are asymptomatic to COVID-19.

« In some ways, this is perhaps a model of how other industries can also open their business. Also, I mean we will be responsible and we’ll see what happens, but the biggest indicator will be if we start to see a spread in the NBA.

The positives increase

Since last week, cases have increased in several NBA teams., including the Denver Nuggets, who on Tuesday reported that since last Saturday they closed their training sports facilities as there were two positives within the group of 35 people who are planning to travel to Orlando.

Before his star center, the Serbian Nikola Jokic, had tested positive While he was in his home country, and coach Michael Malone also confirmed that he had passed COVID-19 since last March, after the competition was suspended on 11.

Adam Silver, together with ex-Madrid player Luka Doncic | TWITTER

The Brooklyn Nets reopened their training facilities Tuesday after being closed for several days after the positive from the players, center DeAndre Jordan and point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, with the first already discarded to be in Orlando and without deciding the fate of the second.

In addition, guard-forward Wilson Chandler two days ago confirmed that he would not be with the team in Orlando either for family reasons.

However, Team owners like Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban say they remain optimistic in which in the end the NBA will be able to carry out all its plans for the resumption of the regular season, which if not given would leave the players a loss of 1,200 million dollars in wages (about 1,068 million euros) and the owners 2,400 million dollars of income (about 2,137 million euros).

But her defense of returning to competition is focused on the protection that the players will have within the bubble of the outside world.

« Our model was designed to protect us from the cases of the external community »Silver reiterated. « Perhaps at the time we designed it, we didn’t think it would be as necessary as it is now, but at least we prepare ourselves in the best way that allows us to achieve that goal. »