A group of players led by Kyrie irving he does not want to play again on July 30 when the competition restarts. They believe that it is more important to fight for social rights at the moment and, in addition, they do not feel safe due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reaction of Adam Silver, the NBA commissioner, is as follows:

« The only thing I can say is that this tour may not be for everyone. It is not the ideal situation. My sense tells me that we are going to work on many of these problems in the coming weeks. »

« It will entail enormous sacrifice on behalf of those players and for everyone involved … » —Adam Silver on the challenges of bringing the NBA back pic.twitter.com/bc3YPi6GEN – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 16, 2020

