The NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, has acknowledged that right now they are “not in a position to make any decision” about the future of the season and has postponed at least until May any resolution due to the coronavirus crisis.

04/07/2020 at 11:35

CEST

Europa Press

“We should accept that, at least during the month of April, we will not be in a position to make any decision.. That does not necessarily mean that on May 1 we are (in a position to decide), but at least I say this to reassure everyone a little, “Silver said in statements to the TNT network.

The commissioner noted that they continue “debating with clubs and players many different scenarios to restart the season. “” However, I honestly think it is too early even to project or predict where we will be in a few weeks, “he clarified.

Silver assured that he now knows “even less” than last March 11, when he decreed the suspension of the NBA by the positive of the French center of Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert, protagonist of the first case of coronavirus detected in the American league.

“The virus is moving faster than we thought, so maybe it will peak sooner. I don’t know what that means to us in terms of the possibility of coming back at some point, either late spring or early summer. What I have learned in the last few weeks is that we have very little information to make these types of projections, “he said.

