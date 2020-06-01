Adam Silver and the NBA They continue to set an example as a sports organization and entity with enormous social influence. The league’s commissioner made a formal statement seriously criticizing police abuse of blacks and showing his commitment to fighting for equality and social justice. “There are wounds in our country that remain open. Racism, police brutality and social injustice are still there and cannot be ignored. We will continue to strive to change this, we are very encouraged by the response of players and coaches. We will do everything It is in our hands and we will have a comprehensive communication to achieve it, “he said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in internal memo to league office employees obtained by @YahooSports, says “racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored” pic.twitter.com/WSH36Iec15 – Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 1, 2020

