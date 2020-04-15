Donald trump It has one of its government priorities as regards the coronavirus, to recover normality in the country’s sports competitions as soon as possible, due to the importance at the identity and cultural level that they have in the United States. For this, he announced in his appearance before the press that he will surround himself with a panel of experts to plan the transition to normality and establish all the details of the competitive resumption. Adam Silver and Mark Cuban They are the representatives of the NBA in this panel, which has leaders of the other most popular sports in the country.

President Trump: “We have to get our sports back. I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.” pic.twitter.com/FSUKLHI5U0 – The Hill (@thehill) April 14, 2020

.