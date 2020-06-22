NBA commissioner Adam Silver made his first remarks after securing the restart of the regular season competition, starting next July 31, and assured that there are still « things » to be defined as the attendance of veteran coaches can be.

Silver acknowledged, in statements to the program « Inside NBA » of the television network TNT, that there is a possibility that they are not in the Walt Disney World Resort complex.

« I think one of the things that we know is that we’ve learned a lot about the virus since we closed in March and the data shows that there are groups of people who are more likely to get it of the coronavirus and we will work under that premise and the protocols that are safer, « said Silver. » Perhaps they cannot be in the field, although they are in charge of the team. »

Silver’s comments were instantly rejected by the coaches, considering that their work should be complete and not partialAnd neither the players union, which will have to approve the plan of the 22 teams to which the owners gave the green light with a majority vote of 29-1, want to « select » the coaches.

In a statement Thursday night, Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, president of the NBA Coaches Association, said he spoke to Silver, who admitted he could have « alarmed » with his comments.

« The health and safety of our coaches comes first. It’s entirely possible that an NBA coach in his 60s or 70s could be healthier than someone in his 30s or 40s, « Carlisle said. » The conversation should never be just about a person’s age. Adam assured me that we would work together on this to help determine what is safe and fair for all of our coaches. »

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich (71 years old) is the oldest in the NBAfollowed by Mike D’Antoni (65) of the Houston Rockets and Alvin Gentry (65) of the New Orleans Pelicans are the oldest.

Other coaches who have reached their 60s are Terry Stotts (62) of the Portland Trail Blazers and Carlisle himself (60), while Brett Brown (59) of the Philadelphia Sixers, Doc Rivers (58) of the Los Angeles Clippers and Steve Clifford (58) of the Orlando Magic complete the list of more veterans, among which will have their teams among the 22 that restart the competition.

On Thursday, Silver and the NBA board of governors approved the league’s proposed plan to return to play in Orlando., Florida. The group will play eight « starting games, » before the league proceeds to the typical 16-team playoffs with four rounds of the best-of-seven series.

There is also the possibility of a play-in tournament if the ninth classified, in any of the West and East Conferences, is four wins from the eighth place when the eight initial matches have concluded.

The league considered multiple possibilities on how it would finally play again. But Silver said the choice he made was guided by the advice of legendary former player Michael Jordan., current majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, who defended the model of getting as close to normal playoffs as possible.

« There were many proposals and we took them seriously, but ultimately I agreed with Michael (Jordan). There is so much chaos in the world right now, even before the race riots we are experiencing, that we are going to get as close to normal as possible, « Silver admitted. » The bottom line is to proclaim an NBA champion. »

Silver noted that there is much to discover and that there is more to learn about the virus and how to treat it. Even so, left open the possibility that fans could be present in the stands sometime during the NBA’s return to competition, scheduled for July 31 and running through October 12.

« We are studying the number of cases in Orange County, Florida every day. If antivirals or vaccines arrive earlier than expected it could affect the possible return of fans to the stands « Silver confirmed. « The bubble concept, of doing everything in one venue, will be our reality for several months and I am convinced that with everyone’s effort we will do a good job. »

Silver’s appearance on ‘Inside’ came as part of a discussion about race relations in the United States. following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, who died in Minneapolis when a white agent knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during his arrest.

« I am proud of our organization and now again we will be the first to unite to work to the maximum in order to make a better country for all, without exclusions of any kind, » he stressed. Silver, who said he supported the social engagement movement that NBA players are involved in with the ‘George Floyd’ case.