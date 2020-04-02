Adam Schlesinger dies from complications with disease | Instagram

The musician Adam Schlesinger He died, at age 52, of complications from coronavirus, The New York Times reported.

He was the famous lawyer, Josh Grier, who confirmed the information; He said Tuesday that the three-time Emmy winner was hospitalized in New York and had been fitted with an artificial respirator.

“He is very sedated, as are all people who wear respirators, but no one has used the word ‘coma’,” Grier said Tuesday.

Schlesinger achieved various nominations for Oscar awards, Grammy, Golden Globe and more during his career; His work on Crazy Ex-Girlfiend earned him his most recent medal: the Emmy for the song. “Antidepressants Are Not a Big Deal”.

He was co-founder of the band Fountains of Wayne, in 1995, and together with the group he received two Grammy nominations for his hit. “Stacy’s Mom”, released in 2003.

He was also a member of the bands Ivy and Tinted Windows, although another very important facet of his career was film composition, an item in which he was nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Song for “That Thing You Do!”, the main theme of the musical movie That Thing You Do! (1996), which Tom Hanks directed and starred in.

He COVID-19 Although it can infect anyone, older adults are slightly more likely to develop the disease more than someone much younger.

According to certain data from each country, the elderly are the ones who have been most affected and in several cases, such as Schlesinger they end up losing their lives due to complications in their lungs.

My editor asked me to write an Adam Schlesinger playlist with twelve songs. I sent her thirty, and she published them all. https://t.co/pXBitN0kCD

– Rob Tannenbaum (@tannenbaumr)

April 2, 2020

The American composer, record producer was born a October 31, 1967 He was from New York, Manhattan, the news of his death has caused a great stir in the music industry, we hope that his family finds prompt resignation and that the cases due to the pandemic finally manage to decrease.

.