American musician Adam Schlesinger, co-founder of the group by Fountains of Wayne has died this past Wednesday at the age of 52 due to the coronavirus in New York City, the epicenter of the virus in the United States. His lawyer, Josh Grier, has been in charge of confirming his death to the Rolling Stone music magazine.

Adam was known primarily for being one of the must-have pillars of Fountains of Wayne, one of the most important and appreciated power pop bands in recent years. The artist was also part of the musical group Ivy, together with Dominique Durand and Tinted Windows. The musician also composed music for television and cinema. He is to blame for the soundtrack for Tom Hanks’ “The Wonders”, specifically for the song ‘That Thing You Do’. He also composed songs for other artists such as ‘Jonas Brothers’ or’ The Monkeys “.

Musical career

Adam Schlesinger He founded Fountains of Wayne in the mid-1990s alongside fellow musician Chris Collingwood, whom he met when they were both studying in the state of Massachusetts.. They were joined by Brian Young, who had been a drummer for The Posies, and Jody Porter, previously on The Belltower. Since then the musical formation has remained intact.

In 1996 they decided to release their first LP, coinciding with Adam’s success after composing the song that thing you do, for the soundtrack of the Tom Hanks movie ‘The Wonders’, this song was also nominated for the Oscar Awards and the album it was included in became a gold record.

Schlesinger also took important musical awards such as three Emmy as a composer, one for the series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and two others for the galas of the Tony Awards. He also won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for his work on “A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All!”.