Adam Sandler signs an Oscar nominee for his next film

Actor Adam Sandler is preparing a science fiction movie and wants to have one of the actresses who are making the most impact lately.

Thanks to the movie A promising young woman (2020), Carey Mulligan has been nominated for Best Actress for her role as Cassandra. Now the British star is looking for a new project and has just signed for the new film of Adam Sandler titled The Spaceman from Netflix. This story will not be your typical comedy from the famed actor, but rather a sci-fi drama on a big budget.

Based on the novel Jaroslav Kalfar’s Spaceman of Bohemia, the movie is about an astronaut (Adam Sandler) Sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious space dust. He soon realizes that his first years of life are falling apart and he turns to the only voice that can help him try to rebuild it. It just so happens that it belongs to a creature since the beginning of time, lurking in the shadows of the ship. The actress Carey Mulligan will play the wife of the astronaut character of Adam Sandler.

The Spaceman will have Johan renck, the Emmy-winning director of Chernobyl, with a screenplay adapted from Colby Day. Channing tatum is producing through its Free Association label.

The actress has also worked extensively with Netflix.

Adam Sandler has a great working relationship with the streaming giant, but this will be the fifth collaboration of Carey Mulligan with Netflix. His previous projects were the 2017 Oscar-nominated drama Mudbound, the 2018 BBC TV limited series Collateral, the movie of the 2020 era The Dig and the upcoming musical biopic Teacher, in which he will lead the cast alongside Bradley Cooper. In the meantime, Adam Sandler the comedy will be released soon Hustle, where a basketball scout discovers a phenomenal street player while in China and hopes the young man is his chance to return to the NBA.

