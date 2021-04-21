Adam Sandler continues to add stars for Spaceman

The actors who play the roles of Enigma in The Batman and Raj in The Big Bang Theory will be cast in the new Adam Sandler and Netflix project Spaceman.

Adam Sandler he is very serious about his recruitment for the new film that he will do with Netflix, Spaceman. The actor and producer had already included the nominee in the cast. Oscar, Carey Mulligan. Now it would be the turn of Paul Dano Y Kunal nayyar to be part of it.

Sandler’s new project is his first of the genre, a science fiction drama. While it is true that its name guarantees entertainment, this feature film promises to be a more serious tone, as it will be based on the novel The Bohemian Astronaut, which explores the innermost emotions of a lonely man in space.

In the book of Jaroslav Kalfar, the would-be galactic hero, Jakub, he goes to space with a mission that could save the world, but when he sees that little by little time passes and he loses what was his life on Earth, he makes a strong bond of friendship with a ghostly creature that haunted for a long time. your ship.

In the plot, it is still unknown which actor will play each role, except that Adam Sandler will be the protagonist and Mulligan will play his beloved.

The new cast members

Some media suggest that Dano, who will play Enigma in the version of Batman from Matt reevesWhoever gives voice to the mystical beast that haunts the life of the main character. However, nothing has yet been said.

The 36-year-old interpreter will arrive as the villain of DC and Spaceman, after having done part of filming like those of Cowboys & Aliens, Looper or 12 Years of Slavery.

For her part, Nayyar, who starred for so long The Big Bang Theory, was the third best paid television actor of Hollywood and was in Trolls What Guy diamond.

Finally, one of the news that would complete the expectation that this product has been creating, is that Channing tatum, who is one of the producers of the title, would also play a role in the casting of it.