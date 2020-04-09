Adam Sandler and Jimmy Fallon compose song to remember the healthy distance | Instagram

Actor Adam Sandler and presenter Jimmy Fallon have created a song addressed to grandparents remembering the healthy distance in this time of health crisis to raise awareness that we must take care of them and keep them safe.

Sandler and Fallon faced social distancing through music, that is why they created a song that talks about it, especially with older adults.

Celebrities took advantage of their musical skills to perform a funny song.

It may interest you: Video Bad Bunny is presumed in a skirt in the middle of the Jimmy Fallon show

It was during last Monday in a virtual interview for the famous Jimmy Fallon program, that both sang a song which they called “Don’t Touch Grandma“(don’t touch grandma).

Thanks to this stupid # virus, there are some new grandmother rules, “is one of the phrases in the song.

In the theme that was specially created for create awareness it talks especially about how we should caring for older adults, since they are the most likely to be infected.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Don’t touch Grandma, leave her alone, you can spend 25 cents to phone her. Because the grandmothers like to pinch your cheeks and kiss you on the head and hug you, and I don’t want Grandma to catch any superbugs, “is heard in the song.

It is worth mentioning that in addition to being a song to make everyone think, it also has some risque lines, which makes it a funny song.

Don’t touch Grandma, give her a little space, even if Grandma wants to go to second base, “the celebrities interpreted, hinting at kissing with someone else.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the official account of Instagram of the program published the video where both are playing their guitars and reciting the song.

And when this is over, you and she can play, but for now, you can still smell her grandma smell six feet away. “

Of a 70 to 85 percent of all the deaths related to influenza, annually involve older adults 65 or older, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can also read: Adam Sandler extends contract with Netflix

Adam recently sang The Quarantine Song on The Tonight Show’s Fallon online show. The song was also a tribute to the health workers for his endless dedication to fighting the disease.

.