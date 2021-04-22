Adam McKay Updates ‘Bad Blood’ Featuring Jennifer Lawrence

After working together on the Netflix comedy ‘Don’t Look Up,’ director Adam Mckay and star Jennifer Lawrences continue to work on a new biopic titled ‘Bad blood‘. Announced in 2016, the director confirmed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that the biopic on Elizabeth Holmes, an American businesswoman known as the founder and CEO of Theranos, a healthcare and clinical laboratory technology services company, is still in development.

“In Jen Lawrence’s case, I’ve known Jen for a while. One of the first meetings she had in Los Angeles was after her first movie was with me … I think she was 17. She adored the Step Brothers as well. What when her agent said, Who do you want to meet? I’m sure they weren’t so happy to hear her answer: The guy who did Step Brothers. So I’ve known Jen for a long time and have always wanted to work with her. “

“We’ve been developing the movie Bad Blood … That’s still in development, so she was the first person to come in. I wrote Kate Dibiasky’s character, the character’s name, for Jen. She was the first to read the script. and it was like I was inside. “

The film will be based on John Carreyrou’s book ‘Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup’, with a screenplay adapted by Vanessa Taylor. Legendary acquired the rights to the film in 2016, with McKay, Will Ferrell and Kevin Messick serving as producers through Gary Sanchez Productions.

Holmes is currently facing a dozen felony fraud charges. The company was valued at $ 9 billion until an investigation showed its technology that was said to reinvent health care was unproven.