Adam Levine shows off his tattoos and his torso worked in Miami

The Maroon 5 singer battled the heat with a naked torso. He was with his trainer on the way to the gym.

Adam Levine is enjoying a well-deserved rest on the beaches of Miami.

At 42 years old, the artist is in his personal, family and professional best moment.

Enjoying the summer and sporting his tattoos, the Maroon 5 singer and former The Voice coach was spotted on his way to the gym.

Accompanied by his coach Austin Pohlen, the singer wore neon yellow pants and blue sneakers.

He showed off with his new look change, which went from his long, shaved hair on the sides to presenting himself directly with a fully shaved head and a cap.

Showing his Calvis a bit, Adam Levine revealed his naked torso showing off his variety of tattoos and his body worked because of his arduous training.

Exercise fan, he shared on his Instagram account a yoga session in which he looks exhausted. In addition, in his stories he showed a little of the training that he carried out with Pohlen.

After vacationing in Hawaii with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two daughters: Dusty Rose and Gio Grace in June, the artist resumed his activities.

Recently released Jordi, his seventh studio album with his band Maroon 5. The album had a great impact on the networks and his followers, as well as on music platforms.

Filled with big stars, it featured collaborations with “Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion, iconic rock singer, Stevie Nicks, Jason Derulo, Anuel AA, and many more.

The album was the product of a tribute to his manager Jordan Feldestein, who died in 2017.

In addition, the band is prepared to begin its tour in August, recovering the concerts postponed by the pandemic.

Rapper Blackbear, who also makes a guest appearance on Jordi, appears to be accompanying Maroon 5 on their US tour.

