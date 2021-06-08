Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo steal glances while on vacation

If there is a perfect match, we would have to turn to Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine, especially now that they are on vacation.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are the living example that love can be found on the Internet, since they got to know each other and fall in love through emails they exchanged, in which Behati made a little fun of Adam at first.

It turns out that he was looking for a model to appear in a video of his band Maroon 5 and an acquaintance recommended Behati, so they exchanged ideas and fell in love when they discovered that they had a lot in common; even so, when they met in person for the first time, they had stage fright and did not know how to react.

Still, not everything was easy for them because they broke up and soon Adam was dating another Victoria’s Secret model named Nina Agdal. However, they could not ignore that they missed each other and had the maturity to admit their mistakes and fight for their relationship.

Thus, the vocalist left behind his playboy fame and dedicated himself body and soul to Behati, who has supported and accompanied him since they were married in 2014. To date, they still remember Adam’s statement, who suffered a nervous breakdown and He left behind all the charm of the moment as he lost his balance when he got to his knees.

Despite everything, Behati agreed and they were married at Flora Farms, an organic farm in Los Cabos equipped with luxuries, a spa and all kinds of comforts with which they welcomed their guests during an epic night in which they danced and celebrated. until exhaustion.

Although not many photos of their wedding were shown, Behati later wore her dress designed by Alexander Wang to congratulate the designer on his birthday. On the other hand, during the religious ceremony, the model wore a Marchesa dress.

Seeing them now enjoying themselves as a family with their four-year-old daughter Dusty Rose and three-year-old Gio Grace, there is no doubt that they have made a great choice to accompany each other in this life and enjoy the paradisiacal landscape of Maui in Hawaii.

The couple, their daughters and other family members took a few days off in this dream destination as they enjoy games on the beach and continue to show their adoration.

Adam keeps his musical passion burning, as it has been confirmed that he will participate in the theme of the animated film “Paw Patrol”, so his closeness to children through his daughters is already opening a new realm of inspiration and creativity. .