Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo chill out with family in style

Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo enjoyed a family day out in the Montecito, California neighborhood.

Adam Levine and his wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo spent a few days as a family with Adam’s father, Fred, and a mystery girl in their new neighborhood in Montecito.

The couple and their daughters used to live in Beverly Hills until they bought a property in Montecito, California for $ 22.7 million.

Keeping a casual look, Adam and Behati wore colorful garments such as the model’s shirt with a Sublime band print and Air Jordan 5 Tokyo 23 sneakers.

Her red Nana-Nana cross body bag was comfortable enough to keep her hands free and is still available for $ 91.

On the other hand, Adam chose a sweatshirt with Palace Zombie motifs, pink shorts with scribbles, watercolor letters and a smiley face.

They are both completely happy with the life they have formed together. After Adam ended his relationship with Anne Vyalitsyna, one of Behati’s co-stars on Victoria’s Scecret, they began dating in 2012.

Since then they have known that they are for each other and after 9 years together, they have always been seen to be totally in love, teaming up and enjoying life.