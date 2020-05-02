Adam Hangaplayer of the Barcelona Lassa, has recently made a series of statements through the official website of the Catalan club. Among other things, the Hungarian guard has spoken about the situation of basketball in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, and his perspective on whether the season will end playing or whether it will be suspended instead:

“Finishing the Euroleague is going to be a very difficult task for all the countries that are involved in the competition. The risk will exist until a vaccine is discovered. My desire to finish is enormous, the work we have done during the season has been good and I want to know how far we can go. “

– Adam Hanga comments on current affairs for all fans of Barcelona – “We will miss people a lot. We were at a point where our people wanted to see us and losing it is a shame” –The full video: https://t.co/gS0tWlJ1FA —- # ForçaBarça! pic.twitter.com/TplmkRBRQK – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) May 2, 2020

