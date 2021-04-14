Adam Duvall caught up with Alex Rodríguez

The Miami Marlins player, Adam duvall, had a brilliant performance Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, equalizing a record for an Atlanta legend. Major League Baseball – MLB, it’s about the Dominican, Alex Rodriguez.

Adam duvall went 5-4 against the Braves, with two homers and seven RBIs, setting a record in the Big leagues that allows him to live up to a history of this sport such as the Dominican Alex Rodriguez.

With that brilliant offensive performance, Adam duvall became only the second player in the MLB since 1954 in having multiple games with seven RBIs, 2 home runs and four runs, the first being the aforementioned Alex Rodriguez.

Here is the report:

Adam Duvall joins @AROD as the only 2 players since 1954 to have multiple games with 7 RBI, 2 HR, & 4 R. pic.twitter.com/l2iF7tBsur – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) April 14, 2021

Latest game of Duvall with the Marlins they have been extremely incredible, so much so that it has been the spark plug of his team in this season of the Big leagues and thanks to that, he joined a select list with nothing more and nothing less than Alex Rodriguez.

In addition to equaling Rodriguez, Adam duvall had a great night at the MLB right before his ex-team, punishing them with the tree and complying with the well-known ex-law in sports.