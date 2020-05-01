Best Actor Oscar Nominee Ranks as One of Hollywood’s Most Versatile Artists

Adam Driver, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood right now, it will travel back in time to the Cuban revolution with the movie “Yankee Commander”, who will direct Jeff Nichols, reported this Thursday the specialized media Variety.

The tape will focus on William Alexander Morgan, an American who reached the rank of commander fighting for the Cuban rebel forces who, under the leadership of Fidel Castro, ended the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista.

The movie will be based on the report “Yankee Commander” published in 2012 by David Grann in the magazine The New Yorker.

This film, whose filming – if the coronavirus crisis allows it – will start in 2021, it will be Driver’s second collaboration with Nichols after “Midnight Special” (2016).

The filmography of this filmmaker also includes the tapes “Loving” (2016) and “Mud” (2012).

For his part, Driver had a sensational 2019 thanks above all to “Marriage Story”, which gave him his first Oscar nomination for best actor.

He had previously been a candidate for the statuette for best supporting actor of the Hollywood academy for the movie of Spike Lee “BlacKkKlansman” (2018).

Last year too said goodbye to Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”, tape with which he closed the third trilogy of “Star Wars”.

Driver was one of the protagonists of this galactic trilogy along with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Óscar Isaac.

In addition, in 2019 he worked for Jim Jarmusch in “The Dead Don’t Die” and shared the limelight with Annette Bening and Jon Hamm in the film “The Report” of Scott Z. Burns.

Throughout his career he has collaborated with other great filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese (“Silence”, 2006), Steven Soderbergh (“Logan Lucky”, 2017) or Noah Baumbach in four movies including “Marriage Story”.

And looking ahead, the American actor plans to participate in “The Last Duel”, a movie of Ridley Scott written and starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

