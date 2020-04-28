Adam Cole is one of the faces of WWE NXT today, along with superstars like Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, among others. The reigning NXT champion has had a brilliant career at the yellow mark. However, that success is largely due to Triple H, being the one who trusted him the most since he first stepped WWE. That is why Cole has a lot of respect for ¨Rey de Reyes¨.

However, Adam Cole wants to take his career one step further and wants to do it “big time.” That is why the champion stated that he would like to have a fight with Triple H, but that this fight does not mean a withdrawal from the “game” ring., since he has such respect for him that he would not like to be the one to withdraw it.

🏆 14-time @WWE World Champion. Gest Longest EVER reigning @NXT champion. 🤩 We’d LOVE to see @TripleH v @AdamColePro in a @WWE ring! 👀 What about you, @WWEUK ?! pic.twitter.com/lS63VjWwKs – S P O R F (At 🏠) (@Sporf) April 27, 2020

I take this opportunity to praise him

Aside from saying he would like to have a fight with Triple H, He took advantage of the moment to praise him after seeing the passion that he gives every day to NXT and all the superstars that make up his roster.. These were his words:

“I would like to fight Triple H, but I definitely don’t want to withdraw it. He is a very big man, and the funny thing is that he does not try to intimidate anyone because he already intimidates himself. But when you talk to him, about wrestling or anything, he’s a very friendly guy who always wants to help. He wants to help everyone in NXT because NXT is like his baby. He wants to see everyone being successful, he wants the shows to be the best possible. Looking at him and listening to him talk about aspects of the shows makes me realize how smart he is and how busy he is, which I really admire about him. Every week he’s on NXT, all the time. There are many people who come to ask you questions. He is always there, focused on everything and he looks very happy to be there. That motivates people like me and I’m sure it motivates others too. You must think: ¨ Triple H has this mentality, this mental order to be so focused. I will be more focused! ¨. It is a good motivator for action either in the ring or in the adaptation process. He is very intelligent, he is a genius. I really think it is! ¨

When would be a good time for this confrontation?

Triple H vs. Adam Cole is like a “dream match” that you don’t realize how big it is until you have it in front of your eyes. However, This confrontation should occur at the exact moment, with a good storyline and, why not, adding the NXT championship in between.

What do you think about Adam Cole’s words? Would you like me to face Triple H in the future? Give us your opinion in the comments.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.