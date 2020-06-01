Adam Cole turns 1 year as champion of the yellow mark

On June 1, 2019, Adam Cole conquered the NXT Championship by defeating Johnny Gargano in the NXT TakeOver: XXV event. From that day on, he became the longest reigning champion in NXT history.

We are going to go over all his starting defenses since he became monarch of the yellow mark.

NXT TakeOver: Toronto II – Three Stages of Hell Match: Adam Cole vs Johnny Gargano

On August 10, 2019, the fight between Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship took place.

Single Match: Gargano was disqualified after hitting Cole in a chair (1-0)

Street Fight: Johnny Gargano forced Cole to surrender with a Garga-No Escape (1-1)

Weapons Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match: Adam Cole covered Gargano after they both fell from the top of the cage onto a table. (2-1)

WWE NXT September 4: Adam Cole vs Jordan Myles

In the September 4 issue of WWE NXT, Adam defended his title against NXT Breakout tournament winner Jordan Myles. Cole retained the championship championship with a Shining Wizard.

WWE NXT Oct 2: Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle

Very even combat between both fighters that could go anywhere. Finally the champion threw quality to defeat Matt Riddle. The champion retains the title and celebrates it warmly.

WWE Survivor Series 2019: Adam Cole vs Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne faced off against Adam Cole after winning a triple threat at NXT TakeOver: War Games.

The champion takes the victory after applying a Panama Sunrise followed by a Last Shot.

We go to the edge of the ring and Adam Cole applies a sunset flip to Pete Dunne. We reached the final stretch of the fight, and without difficulty Adam Cole covers Pete Dunne and reaches the count of 3.

WWE NXT Dec 18, 2020: Adam Cole vs. Finn Bálor

In the last NXT of the year. the champion defended his title against the Irish. The fight is very even until Johnny Gargano appeared to distract Bálor costing him the victory.

NXT TakeOver: Portland – Adam Cole vs Tommaso Ciampa

Adam Cole managed to retain the NXT Championship against Tomasso Ciampa in the NXT Takeover Portland main event. At the end of the combat Johnny Gargano intervened, betraying his friend, serving victory on a platter to the leader of the Undisputed Era.

WWE NXT May 6, 2020: Adam Cole vs Velveteen Dream

After several weeks of delay, Cole and Dream finally faced off. The Indisputed Era and Dexter Lumis intervened during the match.

