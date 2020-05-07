Adam Cole retains NXT title against Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole remains champion of WWE NXT after defeating Velveteen Dream in the last show of the yellow mark. Cole got victory thanks to a little help from Undisputed Era, although this would be damaged by an appearance of Dexter Lumis. Anyway, despite the appearance of Lumis, Cole He took advantage of that moment to take some advantage and applied a last shot to his opponent to retain his title.

How was the fight?

The combat begins with Velveteen Dream dominating over Adam Cole after giving him two slaps and sending him out of the ring. Dream throws him against the steel steps and introduces him into the ring. Cole gives him a superkick and knocks his rival down. Dream reverses Cole and surprises him with a spinebuster, later the account reaches 2. Adam tries to break through against his rival but fails, Dream’s DDT against Cole and the account continues at 2 for Velveteen.

We return from commercials and we see Dream applying various clotheslines to Adam Cole and then sending him to the corner and continue with the punishment. The count has not yet reached 3 and Velveteen charges Cole for a Fireman’s Carry but Cole resists. Dream knocks him back down with a superkick and then tries to launch himself from the third rope, but Cole dodges it and reverses Velveteen’s dominance with a backstabber. Enziguiri kick and neckbreaker for Velveteen Dream, Cole covers his opponent and the score falls to 2. Dream slap after hearing the champion tell him that “he is nobody” and both fighters initiate a series of blows. Adam Cole and Velveteen’s superkick falls on Cole but the count comes 2.

He interrupts Undisputed Era and steps out from under the Dexter Lumis ring.

Diving elbow drop from the third rope for Adam Cole but the referee is out of action. Cole gets back on his feet, superkick, last shot and Adam remains champion.

RESULT: Adam Cole retains the WWE NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream.

