Although the season is stopped due to the coronavirus crisis, time passes and the summer approaches. With him, a transfer market loaded with uncertainty in which whatever happens there will be movements, as always. At Atlético de Madrid, one of the players who likes to reinforce the defense is Aissa Mandi, central Betis.

At 28 years old, the Algerian international It is in full maturity and has spent several seasons bordering on a great level in our country. It may be time to jump into a club even bigger than Betis, and the mattress team has been following in its footsteps for a long time. The defender has contract until 2021 with the Seville entity and has not yet renewed, so if it does not extend that link before the summer, everything points to Betis trying to cash in the next transfer window.

The verdiblanco club begins to think that their plans may be far from Villamarín, and Atlético de Madrid would be a destination very much to their liking. Simeone can keep on Mandi a level plugin for the rearguard and a replacement of guarantees if any of their plants (Giménez, Savic, Felipe or Hermoso) leave in the summer. Betis’ priority is to tie it and renew it, but its future is more in the air than ever.

Adam, related to Betis

The reverse way could Antonio Adam, who ends his contract this year with Atlético de Madrid, the club that Betis joined precisely. The goal, who in the rojiblanco team has fulfilled the role of substitute for Oblak, has been linked again to the Betic team and there is speculation about a possible return to Villamarín, where he was an idol.

That Betis is looking for a goalkeeper in the market is not news. Joel Robles is the owner of this course, but he is not convincing one hundred percent, so the idea is to sign a goalkeeper who competes with him for the position. The young Dani Martín, for his part, usually comes out on loan to accumulate minutes and gain experience.