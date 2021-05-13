adal pulls epic and meets with Zverev; Djokovic and Tsitsipas meet

05/13/2021 at 11:48 PM CEST

EFE

Rafa Nadal annulled two match balls this Thursday to defeat Canadian Denis Shapovalov and advance to the quarterfinals of the 1000 Masters in Rome, in which he will reissue the duel lost in Madrid against the German Alexander Zverev, on a day in which the Serbian also met Novak Djokovic and the greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, which were cited in quarters.

On the day that marked the return of the public to the Foro Italico, Nadal He had to bring out his competitive soul to knock down a man in great shape, who was winning 6-3 and 3-0 and who succumbed after forgiving two match points.

Nadal, who is seeking his tenth crown in Rome, won 3-6, 6-4 and 7-6 (3) after a three-hour and 26-minute battle that pushed him to the limit, after he also needed more than two hours to overcome the demanding first round against the Italian Jannik Sinner. “When you lose, you continue, there is no other choice, or you let go and you are in the shower in five minutes. You can try, fight and at least give yourself a choice. I say to myself ‘okay, things are not going very well, I can fail with the racket, but not with the head, “he said at the end of his game.

He will have just over 16 hours to rest before jumping back onto the field for the quarterfinal match, in which he will reissue the match lost last week against Zverev, number 6 in the world and brand new champion in Madrid. The German also had to suffer to win his round of 16 match against the Japanese Kei nishikori (3-6, 6-4 and 6-4), in a match in which he was losing 1-4 in the deciding set. Nadal won five of the previous eight against Zverev, but the German triumphed in the last three in a row.

The current champion of the Foro Italico did not have to suffer particularly, Djokovic, who put an end to the brilliant Roman road of the Spanish Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (6-2 and 6-1) and was cited this Friday with Tsitsipas, champion this year in Monte Carlo. The Greek played a high-level match and defeated the Italian Matteo berrettini, number 9, by (7-6 (3) and 6-2).

The Argentinian keeps flying in Rome Federico Delbonis, number 64, who beat the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime and that he will have a great opportunity to continue making history at the Foro Italico by measuring himself this Friday in the quarterfinals with the American Reilly opelka.

The last quarter-final will be starred by the Russian Andrey Rublev, who beat the Spanish Roberto Bautista (6-4 and 6-4) and the Italian Lorenzo Sonego, who annulled a match ball to defeat the Austrian Dominic Thiem (6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5)).

Garbiñe eliminated

In the women’s circuit, the Spanish fell Garbiñe Muguruza before the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, twice champion, (6-4 and 6-2). The Odessa player will face off in the quarterfinals with the reigning Roland Garros champion, the Polish Iga Swiatek.

The number 1 in the world advanced, the Australian Ashleigh barty, who beat the russian Veronika Kudermetova (6-4 and 6-2) and will face the American in the quarterfinals Coco gauff (n.35), 17, who eliminated the Belarusian Anastasia Sabalenka (n.4), flaming champion of the Madrid tournament.

The other quarterfinals will be starred by the Czech Karolina Pliskova, champion in 2019, against the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, and the Croatian Petra martic, which beat Argentina Nadia podoroska, and the American Jessica pegulto.