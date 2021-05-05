Adagio Therapeutics Communicates ADG20 Phase 1 Data and Initiation of ADG20 Phase 2/3 Global Clinical Trial for COVID-19 Prevention

Preliminary data from the ongoing phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers support the safety and pharmacokinetic profile of ADG20 and its neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2.

The phase 2/3 EVADE trial to evaluate ADG20 in the prevention of COVID-19 in pre- and post-exposure situations will be conducted in more than 100 centers around the world.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company that develops highly differentiated antibodies to broadly neutralize coronaviruses, has just announced that the first patient has been treated in the company’s pivotal phase 2/3 trial evaluating ADG20 for prevention. of COVID-19, known as the EVADE trial. The launch of the trial is supported by preliminary positive data from the company’s ongoing Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers. The EVADE study will be conducted in more than 100 centers around the world, including in regions where there is a high prevalence of the SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, and will assess the capacity of a single intramuscular dose of ADG20. to prevent COVID-19 in both pre- and post-exposure situations.

The EVADE study is supported by blinded data from Adagio’s first randomized, placebo-controlled human clinical trial. The phase 1 trial was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and serum levels of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 with different ADG20 dose regimens. Preliminary data demonstrate that a single intramuscular injection of ADG20 is well tolerated at doses up to 600 mg, and the initial pharmacokinetic profile supports a prolonged serum half-life, which has the potential to offer up to 12 months of protection against COVID-19. Furthermore, the initial serum virus neutralizing activity of ADG20 against authentic SARS-CoV-2 is similar to the maximum serum neutralizing antibody titers reported for COVID-19 mRNA vaccine recipients.

“The power of the first clinical data and the initiation of the EVADE trial to evaluate the efficacy of ADG20 in two key scenarios for the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 fill us with satisfaction,” stated Dr. Lynn Connolly, Adagio Medical Director . ‘Based on its potent and broad activity and long duration of effect in preclinical models, we believe that ADG20 has the potential to provide rapid protection against recent and known exposure to an individual with SARS-CoV-2 infection and also long-lasting protection for several months, even in the case of individuals who probably do not have a sufficiently protective immune response to vaccines. We appreciate the enthusiasm our researchers have shown and their support in advancing this differentiated antibody therapy.

“COVID-19 continues to be a major health crisis and, with the recurrent emergence of new variants around the world, we believe that a broadly neutralizing therapy that can be administered for both treatment and prevention will be necessary,” commented the Dr. Tillman Gerngross, co-founder and CEO of Adagio.

The EVADE trial is a global, multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical study evaluating ADG20 in two independent cohorts. The first cohort (post-exposure prophylaxis) is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ADG20 compared to placebo for the prevention of COVID-19 after exposure in a person with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection. by the lab. The second cohort (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ADG20 compared to placebo in people who are at increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection due to work, residence situations or recreational, and in people at higher risk of having a poor response to the vaccine, including people with compromised immune systems or other comorbidities. Once the data from the first 200 adult participants in the phase 2 leg of the trial have been assessed, enrollment can be opened to adolescents and pregnant women in phase 3. The primary efficacy endpoint in both cohorts is prevention of Laboratory confirmed symptomatic COVID-19. For more information on the EVADE trial, visit clinicaltrials.gov.

The ADG20 clinical development program includes two additional studies: the ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of ADG20 in healthy volunteers and the ongoing STAMP trial evaluating ADG20 as a treatment for high-risk individuals with mild or moderate COVID-19 (see clinicaltrials.gov).

About ADG20

ADG20, a monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and other related coronaviruses, is under development for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 . This antibody has been designed and created to achieve high potency and broad neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and other clade 1 sarbecoviruses, thanks to a highly conserved epitope in the receptor-binding domain. ADG20 shows potent neutralizing activity against the parent strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as against all known variants of concern. ADG20 has the potential to impact viral replication and subsequent disease through multiple mechanisms of action, including direct blocking of virus entry into the host cell (neutralization) and elimination of infected host cells through the innate immune effector activity mediated by the Fc fragment. ADG20 is formulated in high concentrations, allowing intramuscular administration, and was designed to have a long half-life, with the goal of providing fast and long-lasting protection. Adagio works to drive ADG20 through multiple clinical trials globally.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio develops best-in-class antibodies that can broadly neutralize SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and other pre-emerging coronaviruses. The company’s antibody portfolio has been optimized with Adimab’s industry-leading antibody engineering capabilities and is designed to offer patients and clinicians an unmatched combination of potency, breadth, durable protection (by extending half-life), manufacturing and affordability. Adagio’s SARS-CoV-2 antibody portfolio includes several broadly neutralizing non-competing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by ADG20. Adagio has secured ADG20 production capacity with other contract manufacturers until completion of clinical trials and, if approved by regulatory authorities, until initial commercial launch. For more information, visit www.adagiotx.com.

