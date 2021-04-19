Adagio Therapeutics Announces $ 336 Million Series C Funding to Support Development of New Antibody ADG20 for Treatment and Prevention of COVID-19

Additional capital to fund the ongoing STAMP trial of ADG20 designed to support the submission of an Emergency Use Authorization.

This funding comes after the appointment in the first quarter of the expert in the sector and in the world of banking, Jane Henderson, as CFO.

Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a biotech company developing best-in-class antibodies to broadly neutralize coronaviruses, announces that it has completed the $ 336 million Series C investment round led by RA Capital Management, with the participation of new investors, including Redmile Group, Federated Hermes, Foresite Capital, ArrowMark Partners, PremjiInvest and another prominent investor in the healthcare sector. Regular investors Fidelity Management & Research Company, LLC, OrbiMed, Polaris Partners, Mithril, GV, Population Health Partners, Adimab and Omega Funds also participated in the financing.

Funding will support the continued advancement of ADG20, Adagio’s leading clinical candidate that is being developed as a single agent for both the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as of possible future coronaviruses. Unlike other antibodies directed against SARS-CoV-2, ADG20 is characterized by its ability to effectively and highly potently neutralize a wide range of sarbecoviruses, including all variants of SARS-CoV-2. Preclinical data generated by Adagio and validated by the University of Oxford in a recent Cell publication, shows that ADG20 uniquely combines the potency, amplitude, and complete neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and all currently known variants.

“The COVID-19 pandemic remains a major health crisis around the world, and even with emergency use authorizations for vaccines and antibody-based therapies, there is still a great need for drugs to treat and prevent the infection that causes COVID-19. We are advancing ADG20 through an accelerated development strategy based on preclinical data demonstrating its best-in-class potential to treat all known COVID-19 variants today, ”said Dr. Tillman Gerngross, Co-Founder and executive director of Adagio. “This funding demonstrates the quality of our science, the relentless execution by the Adagio team, and the skill of Jane Henderson, who joined the company as CFO earlier this year and brings a 32-year track record of strategy. financial and corporate, execution and operations. With the support of this sophisticated group of investors, we have the appropriate capitalization to continue our accelerated development and final commercialization of ADG20 to benefit the many people at risk of COVID-19 mortality. “

Adagio has initiated a phase 1 study of ADG20 in healthy volunteers and a pivotal phase 1/2/3 clinical trial in high-risk individuals with mild or moderate COVID-19, the STAMP trial. The study has been strategically designed to allow rapid advancement of ADG20 to the proof of concept data that, if positive, will serve to support the submission of an Emergency Use Authorization. In addition, the company plans to start a third clinical trial in the second quarter of 2021, in which ADG20 will be evaluated for the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19.

“As we map out the vaccine and therapeutic landscape for emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, we recognized that the world is going to need the broadly neutralizing, practical, powerful, and long-lasting antibodies that Adagio has developed,” said Dr. Peter Kolchinsky, managing partner of RA Capital. “We will not only need these antibodies to treat patients and avoid their hospitalization, but to passively vaccinate the millions of patients who do not have a strong enough response to the available vaccines, so that they can contribute to our herd immunity. That’s going to require large-scale manufacturing, and it makes sense to put those resources into the best antibodies. In addition to SARS-CoV-2, the technology could be applied to future disease outbreaks, including seasonal flu, which kills tens of thousands of people each year. We believe that Adagio has the potential for short- and long-term success, with the potential to have a very positive impact on global health. We are excited to support the extremely talented team at Adagio and their groundbreaking science in the fight against these respiratory viruses. “

For her part, Ms Henderson added: “Since joining Adagio earlier this year, I have seen the passion and tremendous progress our team has made to advance treatments aimed at treating the millions of lives affected by the disease. COVID-19. I believe that ADG20 is just the first opportunity in our mission to introduce safe and effective therapies that treat and prevent future global outbreaks. With this funding and this group of investors, we are in an even stronger position to carry out our top priority of bringing ADG20 to patients around the world, while planning our product portfolio for the future. “

Ms. Henderson combines her corporate, board and investment banking experience in growing private and public biopharmaceutical companies. He has held executive-level roles in finance and corporate development at numerous biotech companies including Turnstone Biologics, Voyager Therapeutics, Kolltan Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Celldex), and ISTA Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Bausch + Lomb). In addition to her industry experience, Ms. Henderson has extensive experience in the healthcare investment banking industry, including executing more than 95 mergers and acquisitions, advisory and financing arrangements as CEO and other positions. of responsibility at HSBC Holdings plc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Lehman Brothers and Salomon Brothers. Ms. Henderson has a degree in psychology from Duke University and currently sits on the boards of several publicly traded companies.

About ADG20

ADG20, a monoclonal antibody targeting the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 and other related coronaviruses, is being developed for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. This antibody has been designed and created to achieve high potency and broad neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and other clade 1 sarbecoviruses, thanks to a highly conserved epitope in the receptor-binding domain. ADG20 shows potent neutralizing activity against the parent strain of SARS-CoV-2, as well as against all known variants of concern. ADG20 has the potential to impact viral replication and subsequent disease through multiple mechanisms of action, including direct blocking of virus entry into the host cell (neutralization) and elimination of infected host cells through the innate immune effector activity mediated by the Fc fragment. ADG20 is formulated in high concentrations, allowing it to be administered intramuscularly for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19, and is designed to have a long half-life, allowing immediate and long-lasting protection. Adagio works to drive ADG20 through multiple clinical trials globally.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio develops best-in-class antibodies that can broadly neutralize SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV, and other pre-emerging coronaviruses. The company’s antibody portfolio has been optimized with Adimab’s industry-leading antibody engineering capabilities and is designed to offer patients and clinicians an unmatched combination of potency, breadth, long-lasting protection (by extending half-life), manufacturing and affordability. Adagio’s SARS-CoV-2 antibody portfolio includes several broadly neutralizing non-competing antibodies with distinct binding epitopes, led by ADG20. Adagio has secured ADG20 production capacity with other contract manufacturers until completion of clinical trials and, if approved by regulatory authorities, until initial commercial launch. For more information, visit www.adagiotx.com.

