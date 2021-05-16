Ada Colau refuses to comment on Pablo Iglesias’ haircut for a feminist reason

A new installment of La Sexta noche saw the light this Saturday. The program presented by the journalist Iñaki López was invited as a guest Ada Colau, who reviewed issues such as the turbulent political landscape current or the management of COVID-19.

Inevitably, the mayor had to talk about Pablo Iglesias, until recently Secretary General of Podemos. Colau distinguished between political and personal assessment, but made it clear that he understood the reasons that had led him to abandon politics.

“It allowed us to open many paths that we were told were impossible”

“I share your arguments, especially on the personal side. Politically, we all recognize that Pablo Iglesias has had a decisive role to end bipartisanship and for there to be a progressive coalition government … he has been a brilliant figure that has allowed us to open many paths that were told were impossible “, later, he introduced a nuance:

“But, obviously, he has not done it alone. The party has many leaderships and now we face a new stage. ”However, on a personal level, the politician commented that they welcomed the decision of the former second vice president of the central government.

“I am glad that my friend can rest. We have written to each other and I know that he is fine and that he needs to dedicate himself to his personal and family life and therefore I am happy for him and his family. On the other hand, I would ask that you that we remain doing politics or opinion in the media let’s not forget or normalize what has been done with Pablo because he has left“, asked the Catalan referring to the smear campaigns that were carried out in some media.

“The harassment, insult, continuous lying and violence both against his family and against him are not normal in a democracy. For the good of all and now that we are coming out of a very tough crisis, we need dialogue and empathy. “After this, Iñaki López wanted to know Colau’s assessment of Pablo Iglesias cutting his ponytail a few days ago, starring in countless headlines.

“As a woman, I’m not going to make any comment about Pablo Iglesias’s wardrobe or hairstyle. Women are fed up with the fact that everyone feels free to express their opinion, something that did not happen to any of my predecessors in the mayoralty, just as he did not question how they managed parenthood. As a feminist woman, Pablo can comb his hair however he wants and we don’t have to comment on it, “she concluded with confidence.