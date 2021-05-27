Ada Colau plans to run again in the municipal elections of 2023

Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona since she won the 2015 municipal elections and re-elected in 2019, she will once again run as a candidate in 2023, as progresses this Thursday The newspaper.

Colau, in principle, had planned to govern only during two terms, and it’s going for the second. However, the leader of En Comú plans to be a candidate again because this last term, marked by the pandemic, makes “need another”, informs the newspaper. Of course, to appear again you will need to pass an internal vote of your party.

However, the current mayor is not assured of victory. In fact, his list was not the most voted in the last municipal elections, those of 2019, in which Ernest Maragall (ERC) won.

Finally, Colau could be invested thanks to the support of his formation, the PSC and, to the surprise of many, the party of Manuel Valls, Barcelona pel Canvi; who preferred to give three of his votes in favor to the exporter of the Platform for People Affected by Mortgage (PAH) to avoid having a pro-independence mayor in Barcelona.

However, the ‘comuns’ will not have the former French minister again, since a few days ago Valls announced that “shortly” he will resign his act as councilor and that he will return to France, as it feels “mostly French”.