Ada Colau leaves Twitter and it is good news

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, announced this Sunday that she is leaving Twitter. He has announced it through his profiles on Facebook and Instagram, which he will maintain. As explained, Twitter “takes her away” from the goals of making “good politics” and improving people’s lives, since “between one thing and the other the fact is that the network and the algorithm end up taking up a lot of time and energy”. “And above all, the feeling is that they distort reality: it overrepresents polemics and hate speech, It ends up almost convincing you that humanity is bad, distrustful, selfish“, has argued.

A policy that leaves Twitter? Isn’t that bad news? According to the classic definition, political information is a fundamental resource for democracy in today’s societies since it sets the public agenda by publicizing the main political and social events and problems, establishes the limits and contents of political debate, shapes attention and citizen concerns, structures the formation of public opinion and, in short, conditions citizen participation in political life.

And that political information is ceasing to be in the media and has passed to social networks in which politicians communicate their ideas or intentions without having to pass filters. In theory, Twitter is a great democratic tool because anyone can question a politician and he can answer him. However, in practice, Twitter is a disaster.

Fake news or extreme opinion can spread at the speed of light on Twitter, being shared by hundreds or thousands of bot accounts (fake accounts), thus artificially amplifying something that is actually a lie or is a harmful idea.

If a politician or a party sees that this idea has multiplied, it will think that the people are demanding something and will respond accordingly, thus initiating a discussion on a topic that is not really interesting because it has been artificially bloated.

Colau, what has more than 918,000 followers on Twitter, has indicated that he had wanted to leave the platform for months and that he took advantage of the excuse of his anniversary, on March 3, to “try it”. And that test has served him well.

“The pilot test has been a success, so today I announce that I am leaving Twitter indefinitely,” he concluded. It has influenced, has said, that “the network has been filled with false and anonymous profiles that intoxicate and incite hatred” and that “it is very easy to end up getting into discussions and fights with political opponents.”

He also criticizes that it seems that it is necessary to comment “on everything, all the time”, and concludes that he has realized that is “best person outside of Twitter”, because in this network it is “very easy to end up getting into discussions and fights with political opponents.”

Without a doubt, Ada Colau’s decision will mean greater calm for politics in the city of Barcelona, since the mayor will be able to attend and learn about problems first-hand and discuss them face to face with her rivals, regardless of the impact it has on social networks. Twitter has gone from becoming a democratic tool to a kind of schoolyard in which our representatives throw stones at each other, become polarized and waste time, thus neglecting the true problems of citizenship.

Trump’s departure, a balm for American democracy

Ada Colau’s departure comes three months after Donald Trump forcibly left the microblogging network. In the case of the former president of the United States, Twitter was forced to kick him out after the dramatic events of January, in which a mob encouraged by the Republican entered the Capitol.

Trump’s absence from Twitter seems to have calmed the polarizing environment a bit that you live in the United States. Quite simply, the fact that you don’t tweet your opinions doesn’t feed the differences between the country’s citizens.

Colau’s case is completely different, but the fact that there are not thousands of bots pending on her to insult her and, above all, that she can be aware of the real problems of the people of Barcelona and not of the false culture wars of Twitter will make democracy better.

