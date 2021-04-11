Ada Colau announces that she is leaving Twitter

The mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, announced this Sunday that she is leaving Twitter. He has announced it through his profiles on Facebook and Instagram, which he will maintain. As explained, Twitter “takes her away” from the goals of making “good politics” and improving people’s lives, since “between one thing and the other the fact is that the network and the algorithm end up taking up a lot of time and energy”. “And above all, the feeling is that they distort reality: it overrepresents polemics and hate speech, It ends up almost convincing you that humanity is bad, distrustful, selfish“, has argued.

Colau, what has more than 918,000 followers on Twitter, has indicated that he had wanted to leave the platform for months and that he took advantage of the excuse of his anniversary, on March 3, to “try it”.

“The network has been filled with false and anonymous profiles that intoxicate and incite hatred” and it is very easy to end up getting into discussions and fights with political opponents “

“The pilot test has been a success, so today I announce that I am leaving Twitter indefinitely,” he concluded. It has influenced, has said, that “the network has been filled with false and anonymous profiles that intoxicate and incite hatred” and that “it is very easy to end up getting into discussions and fights with political opponents.”