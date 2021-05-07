AD Lobón receives Llerenense on matchday seven

05/07/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The AD Lobon receives this Saturday at 19:00 the visit of the Fill in the Municipal San Blas de Lobón during their seventh game in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

The AD Lobon arrives at the seventh day with the desire to recover points after suffering a defeat against the UD Edge Fountain in the previous match by a score of 3-1. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won three of the six games played to date in the Second Phase of the Third Division, with a streak of 18 goals in favor and 39 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Fill won the victory against the Calamonte during their last match of the competition (2-1), with a goal of Take Moliner, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the fiefdom of the AD Lobon. To date, of the six games that the team has played in the Second Phase of the Third Division, it has won two of them and accumulates a figure of 36 goals conceded compared to 25 in favor.

As a local, the AD Lobon he has achieved a balance of two victories and a draw in three games played in his field, indicative figures that he is getting a good baggage of points in his stadium. At the exits, the Fill has a balance of one victory and two draws in three games he has played so far, so the players of the AD Lobon They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by eight points in favor of the Fill. The AD Lobon He arrives at the meeting with 23 points in his locker and occupying the eighth place before the game. For his part, the Fill has 31 points and occupies the first position in the classification.