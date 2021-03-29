AD Lobón beats UD Fuente De Cantos 2-1 and takes all three points

03/28/2021 at 9:31 PM CEST

The AD Lobon won at home 2-1 their first match of the Second Phase of the Third Division played this Sunday in the Municipal San Blas de Lobón. With this result, Lobón’s team is ninth with three points and Fuentecanteño eighth and without points at the end of the duel.

The first team to score was the AD Lobon, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Highlander in minute 30. But later the Fuentecanteño team achieved the equalizer thanks to a Obissa at 45 minutes. However, Lobón’s team advanced their team through a goal of Manu shortly before the end, specifically in 46, thus ending the first half with a 2-1 score.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended with a 2-1 score.

In the match there were a total of three yellow cards only for the Fuentecanteño team. Specifically, the referee showed three yellow cards to Kolie, Roman and Melli.

With this result, the AD Lobon gets 15 points and the Song Fountain with 16 points.

During the next round, the second of the Second Phase of Third Division, the AD Lobon will play his match against him Fill out of home. For its part, UD Edge Fountain will play in his fief his match against him Valdivia.

Data sheetAD Lobón:Kouba, Torino, Cuevas, Manu, Serrano, Chin, Mario, Cisco, Chori, Balsera and LagutaUD Edge Fountain:Rubiales, Nico Marquez, Rivera, Kolie, Maya, Isaac, Sylla, Melli, Pancho, Obissa and RománStadium:Municipal San Blas de LobónGoals:Serrano (1-0, min. 30), Obissa (1-1, min. 45) and Manu (2-1, min. 46)