AD Lobón and Llerenense tie one at the Municipal San Blas de Lobón

05/08/2021 at 9:34 PM CEST

The match played this Saturday at the Municipal San Blas de Lobón and who faced the AD Lobon and to Fill it ended with a 1-1 draw between the two contestants. The AD Lobon came with the desire to regain the path of victory after losing the last game against the UD Edge Fountain by a score of 3-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Fill he came from beating 2-1 in his fiefdom at Calamonte in the last match played. After the game, Lobón’s team is seventh after the end of the game, while the Fill is first.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second part, luck came for him Fill, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from the penalty spot of Sergio Cebada in minute 63. However, Lobón’s team reacted and equalized the contest by means of a goal of Pedro Juan shortly before the end, specifically in 90, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 1-1.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the AD Lobon they entered from the bench Pedro Juan, James, Round, Martin Y Garranchan replacing Morales, Highlander, Grape, Cisco Y Chori, while changes by the Fill They were Jaime Mateos, Noni, Luis Enrique, bald Y Juanmi Buiza, which entered through David Camps, Ivan, Manuel, Fortes Y Take Moliner.

A total of seven yellow cards and one red card were seen in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Mario, Kouba Y Grape, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Ivan, Take Moliner, David Camps Y Kaka and with red to Kaka (2 yellow).

With this result, the AD Lobon he gets 24 points and the Fill with 32 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Trujillo, Meanwhile he Fill will play against him Valdivia.

Data sheetAD Lobón:Kouba, Javivi, Manu, Serrano (Jaime, min.62), Mario, Cisco (Martín, min.83), Uva (Redondo, min.70), Chori (Garranchan, min.83), Balsera, Morales (Pedro Juan , min.46) and LagutaLlerenense:Christian, Fortes (Calvo, min.76), Salas, Kaká, Millan, Sergio Cebada, Tome Moliner (Juanmi Buiza, min.76), Manuel (Luis Enrique, min.67), David Camps (Jaime Mateos, min.36 ), Ivan (Noni, min.46) and ZuriStadium:Municipal San Blas de LobónGoals:Sergio Cebada (0-1, min. 63) and Pedro Juan (1-1, min. 90)