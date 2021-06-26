Acuña Jr’s request did not serve, Fernando Tatis will not attend the Home Run Derby

The All-Star Game of the MLB and one of the great attractions is the Home Run Derby to show the power of the best paddlers in the big top. Unfortunately for the fans and the player himself, Fernando Tatis Jr. he will not be able to fight for the scepter.

The San Diego Padres shortstop has hit 22 home runs in 2021 and is tied with Washington’s Kyle Schwarber for the National League lead. And he is three short of matching the 25 of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the leader of all baseball.

Before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Dominican slugger said that an injury to one of his shoulders will prevent him from competing in the hitting festival. Ronald Acuña Jr., his Venezuelan friend, tried to make him change his mind.

“I told him to have fun this year, but next year I’m going to beat him,” Tatis Jr. said of the conversation he had with his Atlanta Braves colleague. In other words, Acuña Jr. would be in the running.

That same injury, added to the days he was off due to Covid-19, prevented Tatis Jr. from consuming at least 30 more shifts. At the end of the season, he will undergo surgery to attack that injury and rest for 2022.

